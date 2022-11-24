Aftermath of Olofu petrol tanker explosion: Senate takes tough measures

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has resolved to mandate the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory

Authority (NMDPRA) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to commence certification of

petrol tankers as a condition precedent to plying Nigerian roads with petroleum products or other

inflammable substances.

This was sequel to a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance pursuant to Orders 41

and 51 Standing Orders of the Senate, 2015 by Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East) on Wednesday.

The motion was titled “urgent need for the intervention of the Federal Government of Nigeria to

mitigate the pains of the victims of petrol tanker explosion at Olofu in Ofu LGA of Kogi state”.

The Senate noted that Olofu is a popular settlement along Lokoja-Anyigba road in Kogi state, providing

access points to the South-South, South-East and other parts of the North-Central.

Senator Jibrin regreted that a fatal accident involving a petrol tanker occurred at Olofu on the 11″ day of

November 2022, which resulted in the explosion of the tanker wherein the consequent inferno lasted

for days.

“Saddened that about 30 persons were roasted, 76 others sustained serious injuries and severe burns

while over 40 vehicles and several motorcycles were burnt by the tanker explosion, leaving innocent

citizens in a state of mourning, agony, and economic helplessness.

“Concerned that tanker explosions have occasioned wanton destruction of lives and property, not only

along Lokoja-Anyigba road, but across the country, resulting in unprecedented pains and grief to

Nigerians.

“Further Concerned that majority of such petrol tanker explosions are caused by the poor quality of the

tanks, which are fabricated and used without standard control to ensure they are of good quality.

“Worried that victims of these petrol tanker explosions are left without succour in most cases due to

lack of insurance policies to cover such third-party damages, as owners concentrate on insurance covers

for the tankers and their contents only.

“Further Worried that studies have it, that about 62 per cent of trucks involved in serious road mishaps

that result in monumental disasters are of poor quality, with most resulting in fire outbreaks, as about

54 per cent of fuel spilling that lead: to fire outbreaks are due to negligence on the part of truck drivers

and poor state of the vehicles.

“Alarmed that available data received from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) show that between

August 2021 and June 2022, 1,070 crashes involving 378 tankers and 792 trailers, occurred across the

country.

“Further Alarmed that available statistics show that, within the same period, 111 vehicles were burnt,

while 55 shops and 84 houses were burnt across some states.

“Convinced that if urgent steps are not taken to regulate the use of petrol tankers on Nigerian roads, the

agony of wanton destruction of lives and property caused by explosions will continue unabated, and the

government might not be able to cope with the consequences in the long run.

Supporting the motion, Senator Yakubu Oseni (Kogi Central) said Kogi state is bordered by 20 states,

including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), adding that “coupled with the bad state of Federal roads,

Kogi is worst hit”.

Oseni said “Kogi is very vulnerable” due to the reasons given above and therefore deserves Federal

Government “intervention” since the state government alone cannot carry the burden”.

According to him, this type of incidence happens incessantly in Lokoja, Okene and other parts of the

state.

Senators Sani Musa (Niger East), Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North) and others overwhelmingly supported the

motion.

The Senate therefore resolved to urge the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to

intervene in the plight of the victims of the petrol tanker explosion in Olofu, Ofu LGA, Kogi State through

provision of palliatives to the victims.

“Urge the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions to interface with relevant

stakeholders to make it compulsory for petroleum tanker owners to take out insurance, covering

damages from petrol tanker explosions to third parties in the event of losses to third parties.

The Senate finally observed a minute silence in honour of the departed souls in the Olofu petrol tanker

explosion.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

