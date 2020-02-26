Aftermath of Garkida Killings: Senate calls for re-establishment of military base

By Haruna Salami



As a direct consequence of last Friday’s killings in Garkida, Adamawa state, Senate on Tuesday resolved to ask the chief of Army Staff, General Buratai to re-establish a military base in Garkida and all major settlements bordering the Sambisa forest.



The Senate also called on the North East Development Commission immediately embark on rehabilitation of public and religious institutions destroyed and provide assistance to other individuals affected by the ugly incidence.



The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA was equally urged to”urgently assess the extent of damage” and provide relief matterials to the affected Garkida community.



The Senate resolution was sequel to a motion moved by Senator Aishat Dahiru Ahmed, Adamawa Central, who came under two points of Order to say that Garkida was attacked by insurgents “in over 7 Gun Trucks and many motorcycles”.



She said three soldiers were killed and public hospitals, schools, telecommunication facilities, Police station, buses, cars, food stores and private property were destroyed.



According to the Senator, the Garkida crisis was planned by the insurgents to have religious colouration with the sole aim of destroying the foundation of peaceful co-existence in the whole of Adamawa state, “considering that Churches and residences of some prominent indigenes were burnt”.

