After two controversies, APC concludes primary election into Senatorial seat vacated by National Chairman

Olukayode Babalola

An architect, Shehu Tukur, won the All Progressive Congress (APC) Nasarawa West Senatorial District rescheduled primary election held in Keffi on Saturday.

Tukur polled 179 votes to defeat a lawyer, Labaran Magaji who polled 114 votes.

A total of 294 delegates were expected at the exercise, but one delegate was absent.

Declaring the result, Chairman of the electoral committee, retired Maj.-Gen. Ahmed Jibrin, thanked security operatives, the aspirants, the media and the delegates for a successful exercise.

He prayed that the APC’s candidate wins at the general elections in 2023.

Speaking with newsmen after his election, Tukur appreciated delegates who voted him and pledged to defend their interests if voted in at the general election in 2023.

He admitted that the process was hectic and thanked God for the successful outcome.

“APC is a family and I call on my co-contestant to join me in ensuring that APC wins, not only in Nasarawa West senatorial district, but in entire Nasarawa State and in Nigeria at large.

“It is a great pleasure that we carried this battle up to this level and it has been concluded peacefully. I pray for a peaceful Nasarawa State and a peaceful Nigeria,’’ he said.

Also speaking with newsmen, Magaji who lost the election congratulated Tukur for emerging as the winner and congratulated himself for making it to the end.

“For me alone to fight this battle to this level shows that there is hope ahead of us. Everybody knows the institutions, characters and personalities I withstood till date but I stand tall to arrive at this level.

“I congratulate myself; congratulate my teeming supporters. APC is the party to beat at the general elections,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary election did not conclude without controversy which led to delay for several days.

The controversy was that the original delegates list for the election was allegedly tampered with thereby compelling a frontrunner in the contest, Hon. Ahmed Wadada, to withdraw in protest.

In spite of Wadada’s withdrawal, APC went ahead to first conduct the election on Sunday, May 29, but angry youths broke security barriers and violently disrupted the process leading to its postponement to June 4.

The senatorial seat was vacated by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu after his emergence as the National Chairman of the APC. (NAN)

