After tribunals ruling, Gov. Fubara reaffirms commitment to serve Rivers people 

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara has reaffirmed his commitment to serve Rivers in reaction to Monday’s affirmation of his election of March 18 by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that sat in Abuja.

Fubara’s media aide, Mr Boniface Onyedi, stated in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that the governor restated the commitment at a thanksgiving service held at Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace on Monday.

He said the place of God would not be compromised in his administration for His unceasing direction and guidance.

Fubara thanked his predecessor, the FCT minister, Chief Nyesom Wike for his immense support of his governorship ambition and through the stages of legal contest.

He also thanked Rivers people who rallied behind him to allow the will of God to prevail.

The governor solicited more support and enjoined Rivers people to be patient with his administration as it delivers good governance that would make their lives better.

In his exhortation, Rev. Barasin Ogan, the chaplain, commended Fubara for recognising the hand of God in his victory.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Patrick Tonye-Cole, against the election of Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.

The three-man tribunal dismissed Tonye-Cole’s suit on the ground that the national leadership of the APC withdrew from the suit against Fubara.

It also dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mrs Beatrice Itubo against Fubara’s election.

It equally dismissed the petition filed against Fubara’s election by the governorship candidate of Accord Party (AP), Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

The petition filed against Fubara’s election by the candidate of the Alliance Peoples Movement (APM), Mr Innocent Ekwu, was also dismissed for lacking in merit.

The tribunal ordered Ekwu to pay a fine of N500,000 on his failed petition.

The three-man tribunal led by Justice Cletus Emifonye ruled that the petitioners were not able to prove their claims and that their petitions lacked merit. (NAN)

