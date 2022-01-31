After resignation notice, PGF DG, Lukman, requests to proceed on leave

The Director General, Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman, has requested to proceed on leave after serving his notice of resignation.

“This is to inform you that since Monday, January 17, 2022, I have submitted my notice of resignation to the PGF Chairman, His Excellency, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu. Based on the notice, my tenure as the Director General, a responsibility I have been privileged to hold since August 2013, will be terminating effective February 16, 2022. I have already submitted report of my tenure to the Chairman and requested permission to proceed on leave” Lukman said in a message posted on the Forum’s site.

He also expressed his personal gratitude to Governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying: “I have conveyed my personal gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF). It was a rare privilege to have served three generations of Governors elected on the platform of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

“During the period, I have had the honor to work with about 66 Governors, with whom I was able to develop close working relations. During the period of service as Director General, although not a functionary or official of any government, I enjoyed good working relations with all functionaries of State Governments. In particular, all the successes we may have recorded wouldn’t have been possible without the support of especially Secretaries to Governments and Commissioners of Information who guided us in managing two of our Programmes – Governance and Media and Communications. Chiefs of Staff and Abuja Liaison Officers have also provided very critical support at all times. At different times, Commissioners of Education and Health have also been very responsive to support programme initiatives to facilitate synergy among our states,”Lukman added.

The outgoing DG also pledged that he will continue continue his advocacy for the good of the party and country.

The text of his statement reads thus:

Re: Resignation from PGF – Appreciation

I want to sincerely thank everyone for all the support. Therefore, as I depart from the PGF, I want to emphatically state that I leave with good memories and gratitude. Although I am leaving PGF, I will remain committed to defending all the values which the Forum represent. Above all, I will remain a very active member of our party and will continue to work for its successes, especially based on the objective of achieving the vision of the party as encapsulated in its slogan of CHANGE as provided in Article 4 of our party Constitution.

I have the absolute confidence that my exit from PGF will strengthen the unity of Forum members and eventually enhance the growth of our party. I will continue with my advocacy work to engage all our party leaders, including Forum members in my private capacity as an ordinary party member. In other words, I will return to my old role as an advocate for change without any official responsibility. In discharging that responsibility, I will continue to respect all our party leaders, in the hope that party leaders, including Forum members will be tolerant to criticisms.

Once more, I want to thank all Forum members for the opportunity to serve Forum, our party and by extension our dear country. Thank you very much!

Salihu Moh. Lukman

Director General

Progressive Governors Forum

79 Nelson Mandela

Asokoro, Abuja

http://www.pgfnigeria.org

February 1, 2022

