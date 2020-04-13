After Obaseki, Edo is safer with Dr. Pius Odubu

By Henson Atolagbe

In the build up to the 2016 gubernatorial elections not a few persons believed that the outgoing performing governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole will shove aside his Deputy to present the little known Godwin Obaseki as candidate of the APC.

The primaries came and Obaseki picked the ticket with Dr. Pius Odubu coming second amidst little or no resistance by a section of the political class who felt another candidate would have been better.

For Dr. Pius Odubu it was the will of God and he accepted his fate and continued with his job as Deputy Governor without any indication that anything has happened between him and his boss.

As Deputy Governor he had the trust of the Governor hence the longest single road project embarked upon by the Oshiomhole administration was constructed in Orhionmwon from Ugo to Urhonigbe. He also had the confidence of his boss to disburse agricultural loans and tools to farmers in every nook and cranny of Edo State. He supported many landmark projects from the conception to execution embarked by the State government.

He indeed , gave his all to ensure that the sterling performance of the administration was achieved.

Prior to that he had served as a representative of the Orhionmwon and Uhunmwode Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives for a period of eight years beginning from the dawn of democracy in 1999. In all of these positions he had had no cause to answer to any petition with law enforcement agencies. He had an unblemished record of public service.

With the Obaseki administration coming to a close by November 2020, amidst widespread disaffection among numerous party members over what many now termed as a rogue administration and unnecessary battle with party leaders and members, for the APC in Edo State, an Obaseki or anyone in its guise will be unacceptable.

Dr. Pius Odubu’s humane disposition, hands on knowledge and inderstanding of the workings of government and all its organs, he comes across as the man who will represents a paradigm shift from the belligerence of the Obaseki’s government towards the party and the citizens to that of a silent achiever that will drive development along the Oshiomhole governance model with beneficial modifications where and whenever the circumstances arises.

Schooled in Nigeria and the United States of America, Dr Pius Odubu , a Lawyer and Political Scientist is unarguably the perfect fit to end the ” political insurgency ” currently being experienced in Edo State.

Earlier in the life of this administration, he had provided leadership together with some notable gladiators like Charles Airhiavbere, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Henry Idahagbon, Samson Osagie, Thomas Okosun, Francis Inegbeniki, Solomon Edebiri, Late Charlton Mogaji, Osakpamwan Eriyo, Tony Kabaka, Osarobo Idahosa, the fourteen legislators elect(G-14), Mabel Adams, Omorede Osifo and numerous party members and leaders who Governor Obaseki has pencilled down for retirement or ill treatment. It was such a formidable movement to guarantee the survival of the party inspite of the fact that he and others were already out of government.

His nomination as Chairman Designate was greeted with excitment by all Edo people including the palace of the Oba of Benin who thanked Mr President for considering Edo State for such a position. But for the Obaseki’s government that was not to be. They sponsored unpatriotic elements to embark on numerous litigations to thwart that appointment.

According to one of Edo’s media activists John Mayaki in his writing on Odubu on January 4th , 2020 @PMNews -Dr. PIUS ODUBU:Lessons on Restraint and Leadership

“Unable to stomach the rising profile of Dr. Pius Odubu and yet another recognition of his talent and leadership abilities, a factor that resulted in his nomination as the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission [NDDC], Godwin Obaseki, took on the role of spoiler-in-chief and began to collude with actors in the opposition party to throw a spanner in the works”

Today, what would have been a blessing to Edo State has been taken away by Godwin Obaseki and his unpatriotic allies.

As APC sets to chose a new helmsman in the upcoming primaries, Dr. Pius Egberanmwen Odubu will perfectly fill the vacuum of the leadership deficit that Edo has witnessed three and half years down the line, restore peace to all facets of human endeavors, bring about cohesion among the political class, support Edo sons and daughters to get into national reckoning, assist the poor and downtrodden, support students in schools, provide security and welfare for the people and above all show absolute respect for traditional institutions and statesmen whose role in engineering peace and security cannot be underestimated.

Dr Pius Odubu believes in the Edo project and will work for it.

~~~ Henson Atolagbe writes from Auchi in Edo State