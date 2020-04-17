After numerous threats, priest from Nigeria to leave German parish

A priest from Nigeria has decided to leave a parish in western Germany after receiving numerous threats, including against his life, according to a statement released on Friday.

Patrick Asomugha will leave the parish in Queidersbach on April 20, the local diocese said.

“Concern for the protection and health of Pastor Asomugha makes this step unavoidable.

“It would be irresponsible to continue to expose priest Asomugha to this threat,” said vicar general Andreas Sturm.

Since mid-2019, Asomugha has been subjected to several hostile acts, the diocese said.

In March, a death threat was left on his garage door, and two days later, two glass bottles, likely filled with alcohol, were smashed in front of his house.

The rectory was also broken into twice, causing serious damage, and his tyres were slashed, among other acts, according to the statement.

“It’s not clear who’s behind these hostilities,” a spokesman for the Speyer diocese said. “For us, the most important thing is his welfare.”

“I can no longer fulfil my duties as parish priest under these circumstances,” said Asomugha, who will receive a new assignment this summer

“The attacks against my person make it nearly impossible to lead a normal parish life in Queidersbach,” he added.

Asomugha has been leading the parish of Saint Francis of Assisi in Queidersbach since August 2017.

The county of Kaiserslautern’s local congregation has a population of about 2,900. (dpa/NAN)