After Missing US Fellowship, PRNigeria Reporter Gets APRA, CDS’ Sponsorship

The African Public Relations Association (APRA) and Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, have supported a young author and PRNigeria reporter, Dahiru M Lawal to participate at the APRA Conference scheduled to hold in Dar El Salam, Tanzania.

Mr Dahiru an award-winning Campus Journalist and West African fact-checker recently missed the opportunity to travel to the United States of America to participate in the US-Government sponsored Mandela Washington Leadership Fellowship due to negligence at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

The reporter’s recently published book, “101 Fake News on EndSARS” and PRNigeria’s Fack-Checking campaign against Disinformation also bagged a SABRE African PR Award 2022.

The revised edition of the book which has additional contents on the EndSARS Panel report will be presented at the yearly African PR event.

While APRA waived about $1,000USD Conference fee for the young author/reporter, the Chief of Defence Staff through the Directorate of Defence Information (DDI) offered him flight tickets, accommodation and other expenses associated with the trip.

Reacting to the development, Dahiru Lawal expressed gratitude to CDS and APRA for the consoling gestures.

He said “Even though I miss the opportunity to participate in the U.S Fellowship, there is a huge relief and solace in these gestures from the top military hierarchy in Nigeria and the professional body of African PR Practitioners.

“My sincere appreciation also goes to the ACG Sadat Hassan of Immigration HQ for her motherly and kind intervention in facilitating the release of my passport even though after I missed the deadline for submission to the US government.”

The APRA conference with the theme ‘Africa’s Resilience & Global Competitiveness: The Challenge for Public Relations,’ will be held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania May 23-27

The conference will explore the uncommon tenacity and dodginess of Africa through the pandemic and post Covid-19 while addressing Africa’s competitive advantage in the global space and how public relations can leverage Africa’s rightful position on the global stage.

Other side attractions include the annual African PR awards which recognize Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement (SABRE), organised by the Provoke Media (formerly Holmes Report) in collaboration with APRA.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

