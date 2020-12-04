After jumping bail, EFCC produces fugitive ex-pension boss Maina in court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, produced the former Chairman, the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abulrasheed Maina, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, to stand his trial.

Maina who is being prosecuted by the EFCC on N2 billion money laundering charges had jumped bail and fled to Republic of Niger.

He was extradited to Nigeria on Thursday about two weeks after the court revoked his bail, ordered his arrest and directed that his trial would proceed in his absence pending when security agencies would be able to apprehend him.

He was produced in court by the EFCC operatives ahead of the Friday’s proceeding.