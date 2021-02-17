After fleeing military onslaught, terrorists attack Police, Villagers in Bayamari,Yobe

Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists who fled from military operation in Sambisa Forest and the surrounding communities have attacked Bayamari Village in Yobe State.

PRNigeria gathered that during the attack on Tuesday, the terrorists killed seven villagers and four Policemen who were trying to protect the people in the village.

The terrorists, who fled the theatre of aggressive onslaughts by the Nigerian troops, launched a surprise attack at Bayamari, an agrarian community around 12:15pm.

An intelligence officer, who had craved anonymity told PRNigeria that:” the fallen policemen paid the ultimate price while attempting to protect the villagers from the terrorists.

“The attack was carried out by insurgents from their newly-established camps in Malari Zango River Forest, Abduri, Buhari, Degaltura, Kayidiri, Garin Liman, Gumsari Gagala, and Gorrgo villages, all in Yunusari local government.

“In recent times, insurgents have been fleeing Bama, Gwoza, Damboa and the Lake Chad axis where there are ongoing military operations and relocating to some villages to seek permanent refuge.

“Sometimes the terrorists disguise into some communities where they rented houses, pretending to be businessmen. Those who could not hide their identities establish camps and build makeshift tents like in at Amadukaramdi among other places,” he concluded.

By PRNigeria