Suspected ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists hiding within the community on Friday night set ablaze houses and destroyed public facilities and properties in Geidam after airstrikes by the Nigerian Airforce.

PRNigeria yesterday reported that Nigerian troops assisted by fighter helicopters from the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) yesterday foiled a terrorists attack in Gaidam, the hometown of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Baba Alkali and immediate past governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam.

The Boko Haram fighters had invaded Gaidam in ten gun trucks, to attack residents of the town, predominantly Muslims, who were about to break their Ramadan fast, on Friday evening.

However, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter and attack helicopters were swiftly scrambled to repel the terrorists.

“Immediately after the airstrikes, the terrorists tactically withdrew, but sneaked into the community, after a while. They gathered the residents and began preaching to them. They later looted foodstuff in the town’s market, burnt down vehicles and telecommunications mast to avoid their phones being tracked by security agencies.

“Some of the terrorists hid in residents’ houses disguising themselves while others in gun trucks withdrew and joined other fighters at Tarmuwa and Bololo districts, few kilometres away from Gaidam town,” the source added.

Checks by PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists had stormed the Yobe town through different routes they had infested including Layi – Kareto – Tamsu Kori – Talau Kawuwa – Futchimiram – Fukurti – Dajina – Subdu Degeltura – Danga Bari, Tumbalji – Daro, all from the Lake Chad region, before those already in Gaidam communities joined them to cause havoc in the town.

Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, long before now, apart from having informants had rented many houses in Gaidam town, where they hide in ‘smaller’ communities to launch attacks on villagers and residents, once in a while.



By PRNigeria

