After first case, Kano scales up campaign against Coronavirus

Kano Sate Government says it has adopted proactive measures to contain spread of Coronavirus, sequel to the first case of the virus recorded in the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, stated this in a state broadcast on Saturday on the index case recorded in Kano metropolis.

Ganduje said the state government ordered commercial tricycle operators not to take more than one passenger at a time as part of social distancing measures adopted to contain the pandemic.

He said that the index case was a 75-year-old former diplomat with no history of foreign trip in the past six months.

Ganduje said: “We confirm that a retired diplomat who is 75- years of age, has tested positive for the virus. This is the first case in Kano.“The man is now receiving medical treatment at Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre near Kano.

“We are already identifying people who were in close contact with the patient.

“The man was said to have travelled to Lagos, Abuja and Kaduna in the past two weeks, respectively, and returned from Kaduna on March 25.

“He had several engagements with family and friends including attending to weddings and Friday prayers”.

Ganduje emphasised that collaboration with clerics and market leaders would be intensified to educate the people on precautionary measures against the dreaded COVID-19.

The governor enjoined residents to pray for an end to the pandemic, practice social distancing and ensure good personal hygiene to prevent spread of the virus. (NAN)