After closed-door session with Service Chiefs, Senate adjourns for Sallah break

May 6, 2021



By Haruna Salami

Senate Thursday had closed session with the Service Chiefs led by CDS.

After the session, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan simply announced that “the Senate in a close session received briefing the Chief of Defence Staff, the , DG DSS, DG NIA. The CDS spoke behalf of all the services – Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief Air Staff and DG National Intelligence Agency their of containing the present insecurity in the country.

“Thereafter, they answered questions from Distinguished bordering security, insurgency, terrorism, kidnaping and other topical national security matters of interest to the parliament.

Before adjourning the Senate for break, Lawan urged INEC to expedite action Act amendment, the Petroleum committees to work Petroleum  Industry Bill and Constitution review headed by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege to continue work during the break.

He said the Senate is determined to pass the before end of 2021.

The Senate was therefore adjourned to Tuesday, 18, 2021.

