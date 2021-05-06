By Haruna Salami

Senate Thursday had closed session with the Service Chiefs led by CDS.

After the session, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan simply announced that “the Senate in a close session received briefing the Chief of Defence Staff, the IGP, DG DSS, DG NIA. The CDS spoke on behalf of all the services – Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief Air Staff and DG National Intelligence Agency on their plans of containing the present insecurity in the country.

“Thereafter, they answered questions from Distinguished bordering on security, insurgency, terrorism, kidnaping and other topical national security matters of interest to the parliament.

Before adjourning the Senate for Sallah break, Lawan urged committee INEC to expedite action on the Electoral Act amendment, the Petroleum committees to work on Petroleum Industry Bill and Constitution review headed by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege to continue work during the break.

He said the Senate is determined to pass the PIB before end of May 2021.

The Senate was therefore adjourned to Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

