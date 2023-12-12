Afrobeat star, “Asake”, is Nigeria’s most searched artiste on Google

Afrobeat star, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has topped the list of the most-searched artistes on Google in Nigeria in 2023.

According to the list of 10 Most Searched Topics and Persons in Nigeria in 2023 released by Google, Asake’s song: “Lonely at the Top’’ also topped the most searches from Nigerians.

Singers Khalid and Shallipopi stood at numbers two and three, respectively in the most searched artistes’ list.

Other artistes who made the list were Seyi Vibez, Kizz Daniel, Portable, Spyro, Boy Spice, Odumodublvck and Ayra Starr.

In the Top 10 Most Searched Songs list, Omah Lay’s hit ‘Reason’ stands in second place, while Kizz Daniel’s song ‘My G’ and ‘ Who is your guy ‘ by Spyro take third and fourth positions respectively.

Other songs in the rating position include ‘Terminator ‘– KIng Promise, ‘Sability’– Ayra Starr, ‘Asiwaju’ – Ruga, ‘Carry me go’ – Khalid ft Boy Spyce,’ Ojapiano’ – KCee and ‘Rich till I die’ – Kizz Daniel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmed Ololade is a fast rising Afrobeat singer who adopted his mother’s name, “Asake” as his stage name.

In September 2022, his debut album ‘Mr Money with the Vibe’ was released, breaking the record for the biggest opening day for an African album on Apple Music at the time.

The album debuted at number 66 on the Billboard 200 chart and recorded the highest charting Nigerian debut album in the history of the chart.

His sophomore album Work of Art was released in June 2023, becoming his second album to debut at number 66 on the Billboard 200.

The “Sungba” crooner, he received Best New International Act nomination at the 2023 BET Awards; the same year he was listed Number 5 on the Rolling Stone Music’s Future 25.

He won the Breakout Artist of the Year at the 2022 All Africa Music Awards, and was nominated as the Best African Music Act at the 2022 MOBO Awards, which marked his first international award nomination.

Asake walked home with a brand new car after winning the highly-coveted Next Rated category at the 2023 Headies Award on Sept. 4.

In November, he received his first nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards scheduled to hold in February 2024 for his hit song “Amapiano’’ featuring Olamide. (NAN)

By Joshua Olomu

