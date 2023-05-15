Afro pop singer Detailmadeit appeals to CBN to improve FCT entertainment sector

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

A popular Abuja based Afro-pop artiste, Chidubem Kenechukwu Udoji, know as ‘Detailmadeit’ has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to grant artistes access to creative funds to improve the sector in the Federal Capital Territory.

Udoji made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

The Abia born singer said it was regrettable that colleagues in the entertainment industry in Abuja were leaving for other places in the country.

“Let Abuja based artistes stay back here, and develop the sector here. Going to other places like Lagos will only make Abuja less attractive.

“Also, the CBN should assist artistes in Nigeria, especially those in Abuja in getting access to creative funds. This will help boost the sector in the FCT.

“With such funds, artistes will be able to carry out their projects with quality and organised ticketed shows that will rake in hundreds of millions of naira, thereby recuperating the funds.

“Talents in Abuja need to remain here, promote here and shine from here. That is what ‘Odumodu’ is doing. And when artistes have access to funds, such will boost the creative sector in Abuja,” he said.

According to him, Lagos is like New York and Abuja is like California in the United States. Some Lagos based artistes normally sneak into Abuja to spend like one week or more to catch fun.

He said that Abuja had good roads, nice people, good food and environment, adding that Abuja artistes should stay and build a community.

NAN reports that the Federal Government in March launched a $672 million fund to support young investors in the technology and creative sectors.

The fund targets individuals between the age of 15 and 35, who are struggling to raise capital in Africa’s largest economy. (NAN)