AFRICMIL, Yar’Adua Foundation Launch Whistleblowing Platform

The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) in collaboration with Yar’Adua Foundation will Thursday, July 14, 2022, launch the Corruption Anonymous (CORA) whistleblowing platform at Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The CORA platform is a secure civil society driven public whistleblowing tool through which citizens can submit tips on corruption and other forms of wrongdoing anonymously. Jointly developed by AFRICMIL and the Yar’Adua Foundation, the platform aims at strengthening the whistleblowing policy of the Nigerian government.

According to Dr. Chido Onumah, Coordinator, AFRICMIL, “the CORA platform will complement the government’s whistleblowing platform managed by PICA and provide Nigerians an opportunity to participate, using whistleblowing, in consolidating the fight against corruption in Nigeria,”

Dr. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, who oversees the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) which manages the whistleblowing policy, and Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), will deliver special remarks at the event.

Goodwill messages are expected from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), National Orientation Agency (NOA), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

As part of the launch, there will be a panel on “practical approaches and best practices for incentivizing whistleblowing in Nigeria,” comprising Mr. Oke Epia, Executive Director, OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative; Mr. Johnson Oludare, Assistant Director, Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA); Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson, ICPC, and Mr. Ayo Olowonihi, Commandant, EFCC Academy.

The event will feature a video vignette on how to blow the whistle on corruption using the CORA tool.

The CORA reporting tool is hosted on the Partners United platform, a knowledge exchange site developed by Yar’Adua Foundation with the support of MacArthur Foundation to bring together persons and groups dedicated to ensuring accountability in Nigeria.

