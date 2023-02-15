AFRICMIL, Social Action hold pre-election conference on federalism and democracy

The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), in collaboration with Social Development Integrated Centre (Social Action), will Thursday, February 16, 2023, hold a symposium on federalism, democracy and the 2023 election.

The symposium, which kicks off at 9a.m. at Rockview Hotel Royale, Wuse 2, Abuja, will feature Dr. Sam Amadi, Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, as keynote speaker. The panelists are Dahiru Majeed, a newspaper columnist and Comrade Hauwa Mustapha, policy analyst and social advocate.

The event is taking place amid heightened calls for a review of Nigeria’s federal system which has continued to provoke questions about what the federating entities should be, citizenship rights and fiscal federalism.

“As we head into a very important election at the end of the month, these questions are begging for answers,” said Chido Onumah, coordinator of AFRICMIL. “It is against this backdrop that this conference provides space for serious and constructive dialogue for scholars, thought leaders of the civil sphere, youth, workers, politicians and social activists to make contributions relevant to promoting emancipatory and progressive perspectives on democracy, federalism and nation-building in Nigeria.”

Participants from the academia, popular organisations, non-governmental organisations, and political parties, will critically examine the theme, Federalism, Democracy and the 2023 Election, and other pertinent issues, with a view to shaping and contributing to national dialogue and social mobilization that meet the demands for the progress of the Nigerian state, its communities and citizens.