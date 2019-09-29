AFRICMIL confirms arrest of Chido Onumah, calls for his release

The African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) has confirmed the arrest of its Coordinator, Mr.Chido Onuma by operatives of the State Security Service,SSS on Sunday in Abuja.

A statement by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz for AFRICMIL said the group is “alarmed over the arrest of its Coordinator, Mr Chido Onumah, this evening, by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).



Abdulaziz disclosed that “Mr Onumah was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his return from a trip abroad.



He said “ AFRICMIL condemns in strong terms the unjustifiable arrest of Mr Onumah and demands his immediate and unconditional release.

“Waylaying law-abiding citizens should not be turned into the preoccupation of an entire security outfit” the statement added.



According to Abdulaziz,“The arrest of Mr Onumah, coming at the heels of harassment of other critical voices, smacks of grotesque days of the Nigerian history that Mr Onumah and his comrades fought steely against.”

There was no statement from the SSS on the arrest at the time of filing this story.