Africa’s richest man, others to be honoured as Goodwill Ambassadors

Even as the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is still going on, the efforts of those who have shown exceptional leadership in tackling the pandemic are not going unrecognized.

The Goodwill Ambassadors Event Agency has decided to dedicate this year’s Goodwill Ambassadors Awards to honour this group of Nigerians.

Therefore, it is organizing a grand ceremony to celebrate the unique contributions and sometimes selfless service of these categories of Nigerians. They include state governors, business men and first ladies across the federation.

Some of the governors to be honoured include Babajide sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state.

Africa”s richest man, Aliko Dangote top the list of business men to be honoured. Some others include Femi Otedola and Allen Onyema of Air Peace.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari will lead some First Ladies across the states of the federation. Prominent among them is the first lady of Kebbi state, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, who is a medical consultant.

The awards’ gala nite is slated for Saturday 31st of October 2020, at the exclusive Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the federal capital territory of Nigeria.

