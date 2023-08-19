Africa’s first PR University to be established in Nigeria soon, says NIPR presidential hopeful, Neliaku

(National Accord) A leading candidate for the presidency of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku, has promised to facilitate the establishment of Africa’s first Public Relations University in Nigeria and to initiate the development of a ‘Nigerian Reputation House’ in Abuja if and when elected.

Neliaku, who disclosed this during a chat with NATIONAL ACCORD in Abuja at the weekend, said he would conduct feasibility and viability studies for the eventual establishment of an NIPR-owned PR university and “expend the curriculum of, and transform the current, education advisory board into a Public relations School, to be a finishing school for PR practitioners in Nigeria and a prelude to Public Relations University of Nigeria.”

He also promised to reposition the national secretariat of the Institute “in terms of quality of staff, in terms of where it is located, in terms of activities, in terms of equipping it and in terms of repackaging it, because that is our first foot forward.”

He lamented that the NIPR was currently using a rented facility as our national secretariat, saying, “an institute that is 60 years this year – that is a no-no and it requires somebody that has the capacity and network to be able to do that. God so kind, we were able to secure a land from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, for the national secretariat of the institute. But before that is done, we just must relocate from the plaza where we are to somewhere that is more befitting. This is because public relations is an image-making thing. It is a perception management platform. You can’t build reputation if your reputation has not been sorted out. You can’t make image if you don’t have image yourself.”

As a way of enhancing membership value and professional development, Neliaku, a respected Fellow of the NIPR, said he planned to complete the ‘cadreisation’ process of public relation practice in both the public and private sectors and deepen professional development programmes tailored to enhance skills and competencies of NIPR members.

“I will ensure that the Institute gives value addition to its members, both in terms of programmes and in terms of development. That is very key, because most times, people ask ‘what do we gain?’, he said.

He explained that the process of ‘cadreisation’ was on-going but that “we now have to complete it so that people can actually be happy to work as Public Relations officers in government in in the private sector so that when they retire, they can use it; they are certified by the Institute, they can retire as PR consultants and become PR experts all over the world.”

Neliaku, who served as Special Assistants to several ministers from 1992-2015, further said he would, if elected president of the NIPR, ensure the digitization of the Institute’s operations by establishing an electronic database system to effectively manage information related to NIPR members in teal-time nationwide.

He listed other priority areas to include empowering state chapters for greater viability and sustainability, ensuring regular compliance and strengthening of the rank and status of NIPR Fellows and, initiating and executing special projects for sustainable revenue generation.

Asked to explain his interest in become the President of the NIPR, Neliaku said, “I have always seen myself as a natural phenomenon in public relations. I began my career as far back as 1987 in the University of Jos when I was appointed Public Relations officer for a campus enterprise. At that early age I had not known public relations as an institution, but it’s something that I always enjoyed. And I enjoyed my work and I did so well by the Grace of God. And then, thereafter, I did youth service at the Nigeria Police Force, Imo State Police Command.

“ I served in the Public Relations department under the then Police Public Relations officer who is now retired. So, I did my one-year national service under him. Based on the work that I did, I became the best youth corps member in my local government. I became the best in the state and I became one of the best in the nation. Consequently, I was given a national award. That was during the era President Babangida. And that national award comes with an automatic employment. So, I found myself in the ministry of information as an information officer and then I began my career from there.

“Then I joined the institute because all information officers are expected to be members of NIPR. That’s how I enrolled into the institute as an associate. By 1995, I became a full member of the institute and by 2005, I became a fellow of the institute. And throughout my activities, I have eaten PR, I have spoken PR, I have slept on PR, I have woken up on public relations. So, it became part of me.

“I have also served in many other areas for the institute both at the state, chapter and national levels. In 2021, I was elected into the governing council. That gave me the opportunity to come to the close range with leadership of the institute, challenges of the institute, prospects of the institute, dynamics of the institute and I began to nurture the idea that more needed to be done.

“I had the opportunity of initiating a programme which was accepted by the governing council and that was the citizens summit for national integration for peace and security. Council felt it was a programme to take on and they graciously approved that I should chair the national planning committee for the citizens’ summit. Through that platform, I could see so many things that I thought could be done for the institute if given the opportunity. In terms of programmes, projects and other things, I see that we can do more.

On his chances in the August 24, 2023 NIPR elections, Dr. Neliaku said: “Looking at the dynamics of what is to be done, and knowing that I’m skilled and gifted, in most of those areas, I have shown interest. Most importantly, you cannot lead a people unless they want you to lead them. I have a very vibrant chapter that has called on me to come out. They felt I should be encouraged to run for this office. I must be honest and I must give it to them that they were the ones that started the process. The capacity is there, the understanding of what is required is there, the right emotional intelligence is there. In terms of the network, it is there. In terms of enjoying the respect of your colleagues, it is there. I will be denying the institute the great opportunity to turn things around.

