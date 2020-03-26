Africa’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 72 as 2,746 cases confirmed in 46 countries – Africa CDC

The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the African continent has reached 72 as confirmed positive cases surpassed 2,746 as of Thursday, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) revealed.

The Africa CDC, specialised agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), in its latest situation update, revealed 16 African countries have so far reported 72 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Africa CDC, the coronavirus-affected African countries include South Africa with 709 cases, Egypt with 456, Algeria with 302 and Morocco with 225 cases.

Africa CDC also disclosed that some 210 people, who have been infected with the COVID-19, have been recovered across 14 countries.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the African continent, figures from the Africa CDC also show that over 334 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported across the continent since the centre’s recent report on Wednesday.

According to the Africa CDC, the number of deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 72 from 64 that were reported on Wednesday.

However, the Africa CDC also said the number of people, who have recovered from the virus, has also increased from 203 to 225. (Xinhua/NAN)