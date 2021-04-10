Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.33m – Africa CDC

The number of confirmed (COVID-19) cases in has reached 4,330,666 as of Saturday, the Centers for Control and ( CDC) said.

The CDC, the specialised healthcare of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 115,191 3,888,495 patients across the continent recovered from the .

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Egypt are among the African with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded 1,556,242 COVID-19 cases, the most among African , followed by Morocco, at 500,984 cases, and Tunisia at 268,837 cases, it was noted. (Xinhua/NAN)

