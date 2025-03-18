Africa’s contributions crucial in shaping global shipping policies- Oyetola

Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Federal Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has emphasised that Africa’s contributions are crucial in shaping global shipping policies,

By Diana Omueza

Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Federal Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has emphasised that Africa’s contributions are crucial in shaping global shipping policies, with 90 per cent of the continent’s trade being seaborne.

Oyetola made this statement on Tuesday in Abuja during the African Strategic Summit on Shipping Decarbonisation.

The two-day summit, hosted by the Ministry in collaboration with the Bartlett Energy Institute of University College London (UCL), aimed to discuss the future of Africa’s maritime sector and its role in decarbonising global shipping.

Oyetola pointed out that while Africa’s contribution to the global fleet remained below two per cent, its heavy dependency on imports from other regions made it vital for the continent to have a voice.

He added that Africa’s involvement in the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) shipping policies was crucial to ensure that its economic interests were adequately represented.

Oyetola highlighted that the summit, which brought together visionary leaders, policymakers and industry practitioners, was a key opportunity for fostering stronger collaborations between African nations and global partners.

He stressed that decarbonisation was a global effort, and Africa must ensure its voice was heard in shaping policies that affected its economies and livelihoods.

As a coastal continent with 38 coastal nations, Oyetola noted that Africa had the opportunity to leverage its geographical advantage, renewable energy potential, and growing port infrastructure to become a global leader in green shipping.

He called for partnerships that respected Africa’s development needs, urging stakeholders to align investments with sustainability and economic growth.

Oyetola also emphasised that shipping decarbonisation must be pursued in a just and equitable manner, ensuring no African nation was left behind.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by developing economies, including access to technology and capital, energy needs, food insecurity, and capacity building.

He stressed the importance of the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities in navigating the transition.

Dr Dayo Mobereola, Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said that the shipping industry contributed approximately three per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

He highlighted that the environmental impact of these emissions had created urgency in addressing shipping decarbonisation, with Africa needing to actively participate in global efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Mobereola further noted that decarbonisation supported the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 on Climate Action.

Dr Harry Conway, Permanent Representative of Liberia to the IMO, stressed that Africa’s involvement in IMO policy-making was critical, as 90 per cent of the continent’s trade was seaborne.

He pointed out that in spite of Africa’s representation of only 25 per cent in the IMO’s membership, its contributions were vital in shaping policies that impacted the continent’s shipping industry.

Dr Dola Oluleye, Principal Investigator of the LEAP project at UCL, underscored that Africa could no longer remain a passive recipient of global policies.

She emphasised the need for sustainable, inclusive, and technologically advanced solutions for Africa’s maritime industry.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, highlighted the importance of a gradual transition to decarbonising greenhouse gas emissions in line with international climate change agreements, such as the Paris Agreement.

Ogalla disclosed that the Nigerian Navy was planning to adopt hybrid solutions, including proposals to convert diesel-powered boats to electric engines, in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and pollution.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)