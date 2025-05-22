Africa’s air power lies in trusted partnerships-CAS

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, says the effective employment of air power across Africa hinges on trusted partnerships, rooted in shared values and strategic interests.

Abubakar said this at the Fourth African Air Forces Forum, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, on Thursday in Lagos.

The CAS noted that the continent’s vibrant cultural heritage and shared aspirations should drive collective efforts to tackle common security challenges.

The forum, which had the theme, “Strengthening Collaborations to Advance Aerospace Technologies for Enhanced National and International Security”, drew participants from across Africa and beyond.

Abubakar stressed the importance of unity, cooperation, and innovation among African Air Forces, and alluded to the African proverb, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.”

He described the forum as a timely initiative amid the continent’s volatile and uncertain security landscape.

According to him, the ability to project air power for deterrence, surveillance, logistics, and combat has become crucial for national and regional stability.

He highlighted the potential for the forum to open channels for technology transfer, moving Africa closer to self-sufficiency in aerospace capabilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that key issues on the agenda included advancements in airborne intelligence, surveillance, and air power in counter-terrorism and warfare.

The symposium also featured exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge aerospace and defense technologies, alongside opportunities for strategic networking.

Abubakar expressed confidence that the outcomes of the forum would lay the groundwork for “African solutions to African problems,” in partnership with global allies.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support for the Nigerian Armed Forces, noting that the success of the event was made possible by the president’s commitment and approval.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)