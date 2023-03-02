African parliamentarians laud Nigerian’s for orderly conduct in Presidential, NASS polls

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees have commended Nigerians for conducting themselves orderly in the Presidential and National Assembly election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the network was made up of serving legislators heading Committees on Security and National Intelligence in Africa parliaments.

The Vice President-General of the network, Mr Jimmy Smith of the parliament of Liberia gave the commendation during the Seventh Extraordinary Session of the network, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Smith prayed for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria as a new administration will soon be taking over the affairs of government.

“I take special honour to say a thank you to the people of Nigeria for a successful election that we have experienced in the past days.

“It is my hope and wish that peace reigns in this country as Nigeria serves the most exemplary country on the continent particularly in West Africa.

“We pray for peace and success of Nigeria,” he said.

The vice-president general said that the network was working on developing modalities that would transform the conditions of youths in Africa which makes them vulnerable to insecurity on the continent.

Smith explain that members of the network do not go around patrolling the street but are briefed on intelligence reports gathered from the security network and it is shared among the member countries.

“This network has to do with the safety and prosperity of our region; I am a witness to the professional working of this network from the Anglo xohone side.

“This has to do with the safety and security of our region; in this network, we seek to foster peace, exchange of intelligence and security technologies, sharing security ideas and information among others.

“Our continent is challenged by a young population and this network will soon be looking at modalities that will focus on the transformation of young people across the continent.

“Today in Liberia, the single national security to the country is the vulnerable youth; this is where the responsibilities come to us all as leaders, this is a phinomenon I have seen across Africa.

“It seems we have the same challenge that we need to pay attention to for peace to reign on this continent and for the transformation and growth of our young people,” he said.

Earlier, the President General of the network, Rep. Ibrahim Sharada (ADP-Kano state) of Nigeria’s parliament said that the objective of the extraordinary session is to carry out the investiture of the newly elected President General.

Sharada said that the network had strengthened the national security agencies to address disturbing security threats of Boko Haram insurgents and others.

“It has also propelled the image of Nigeria for setting exemplary leadership in fighting humanitarian crimes and ensuring a sustainable Democratic governance within the ECOWAS sub-region and the continent.

“In support of this reality, President Muhammadu Buhari administration has facilitated the enactment of laudable public sector reform legislations that have significant impact on national security.

“A few examples of such legal frameworks include the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, Electoral Act, 2022, Police Act, 2020, the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act.

Others are the Terrorism (Amendment Act), 2015, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, the Cyber Crime Act among others,” he said. (NAN)