African ICT foundation, UN- ECOSOC sign MoU on digital communications

The African ICT Foundation (AfICTF) and the Observatory for Digital Communication (OCCAM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the benefits of digital communication across Africa.

The President, AfICTF, Mr Tony Ojobo, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AFICTF is a non-Governmental Foundation, while OCCAM is an affiliate of the United Nation’s ECOSOC.

Ojobo said that the partnership would boost the foundation’s quest to deepen internet penetration across the continent, as well as help to actualise its mandate of affordable and reachable ICT and broadband internet for Africans everywhere.

He added that the MoU would further help the Foundation to fulfil its mandate of formulating, evaluating, and promoting ICT and telecommunication policies, aimed primarily at creating job opportunities, accelerating innovation, and boosting productivity and the progress of Africa’s economy.

According to the MoU, both organisations would explore the benefits of digital communication, especially e-learning and ICT Platform for global development, research, education for the young and technological innovation.

The applications of the MoU would be expected to reach the 2030 UN Agenda, expand the benefits of new technologies to all and reach a fairer and more inclusive digital Society.

“Specifically, the MoU would help to facilitate the exchange of digital innovation, researchers, and experts for conducting research or exchange of ideas.

“It would enable ICT professionals, researchers, and experts to participate in conferences, symposia, and international meetings of both organisations, “it said.

Commenting on the MOU, Mr Pierpaolo Saporito, President, OCCAM, said that a collaboration between two organisations could improve the paradigm shift towards a fairer and more inclusive digital society.

“We live in a period of transition, transition has become the keyword of the global agenda.

“Only a collaboration and a shared interpretation could lead us to a more equal and participative digital habitat.

“This collaboration would empower the observatory’s action in the African continent and strengthen the already existing partnership between Europe and Africa,” he said. (NAN)

