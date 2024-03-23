African Games: Team Nigeria win Bronze medal in Handball

Nigeria’s male handball team on Friday defeated their counterparts from Benin Republic 38-20 in their third-place match to win a bronze medal at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana.

The team, also known as Golden Arrows, had lost to DR Congo in the semi-finals of the event to cut short their dream for a gold medal.

The team was determined to defeat Benin Republic to finish on the podium for the first time since the Abuja 2003 Games, and they did so in style.

They had less turnovers, scored more from the wings and defended better to earn a well-deserved victory over Benin Republic.

Coach Rafiu Salami expressed his thankfulness to the boys for winning the third-place match.

“We really wanted to play the final match. Kudos to the boys for winning a medal and I congratulate them for the job well done,” he said.

The president of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Samuel Ocheho, said the team’s target was to pick a medal in their event.

“Congratulations to the players for winning a bronze medal. They will continue to rule the continent in their subsequent competitions,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team now have a record four handball medals in the African Games.

This followed their bronze medals in Cairo 91, Harare 95, Abuja 2003 and Ghana 2024.

The 13th African Games which began on March 8 will end on March 13 in Accra, Ghana. (NAN)

By Georgina Adegbie