African Alliance Insurance set to host NCRIB committee

African Alliance Insurance Plc. has concluded plans to host the South-South Area Committee of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the insurance company, Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

She said that the decision was in an effort to strengthen the company’s relationship with NCRIB.

Ojemudia said that the company had, earlier in 2021, successfully hosted the Lagos and Abuja area committees of the council.

“NCRIB is an integral part of the insurance business in Nigeria; therefore, its place in driving and increasing penetration in the market cannot be over-emphasised.

“We have made it a priority to continue to improve our business relationship and collaborate with brokers.

“This is aimed at giving our stakeholders, at all levels, the best value as far as life insurance offerings are concerned,” she said.

Ojemudia expressed the optimism that the meeting would cement a mutually-beneficial relationship between the two parties.

According to Ojemudia, veteran insurance practitioner, Dr Ayodeji Johnson, will deliver a lecture on: “Catalyst for High Performance” at the meeting.

African Alliance Insurance was incorporated in 1960 to transact businesses in Nigeria. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...