African Alliance Insurance pays N6.65bn claims in Q3

By Rukayat Adeyemi

African Alliance Insurance Plc., on Tuesday, said it had paid N6.65 billion as claims to its customers for the third quarter of the year.

Mr Bankole Banjo, Brand, Media and Communications Manager, in a statement in Lagos, said Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, Managing Director, African Alliance Insurance, confirmed the payment at the 2022 Customer Service Week celebration with the theme: ‘Celebrate Service.’

According to Ojemudia, the insurer is committed to prioritising its policyholders and devoted to customer satisfaction.

“At African Alliance Insurance, paying genuine claims is a trust we do not intend to break.

“For 62 years, we have done this without failing and this is exactly why we remain as one of Nigeria’s foremost life insurers.

“We are not inured from current economic realities and understand how critical times are, hence; our boundless resolve and commitment to fulfilling our mantra of being with them for life,” she said.

Ojemudia noted that the insurance company’s ongoing claims payment process was evidence of fulfilled claims.

She pledged that the firm would continue to ensure that its strategies were updated to meet up with the demands of paying claims as due.

According to her, the year-to-date break down of the life insurer revealed that it paid N3.13 billion to its Annuitants, which is; N1.43 billion as Group Life claims, N1.17 billion as Individual Life claims, N544 million as Takaful and N228 million as Esusu pay-outs. (NAN)

