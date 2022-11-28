African Alliance Insurance appoints Ogwemoh new board chairman

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The Management of African Alliance Insurance Plc., on Monday announced the appointment of Mr Sylva Ogwemoh as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Ms Ganiyat Momoh, Brand, Media And Communications Manager, African Alliance, said this in a statement in Lagos.

According to the statement, Ogwemoh is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), since 2014, with over three decades of experience in commercial litigation and corporate law and the head of Kevin Martin Ogwemoh Legal firm.

The new board chairman is also an alumnus of Saῐd Business School (OAMLP), University of Oxford, United Kingdom, with a certification in management and leadership and became a Notary Public of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1998, said the statement.

It added that Ogwemoh was an exceptional leader that had impacted his industry through his contributions and participation in various committees.

He is a Fellow, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom, Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria, among others.

Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, Managing Director, African Alliance, said the management and board of the insurance company had confidence that through Ogwemoh’s leadership, African Alliance would record great achievements. (NAN)