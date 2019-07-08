Africa50 appoints Nigerian, Oforiokuma, head of Strategy, Investor Relations

An infrastructure investment platform, Africa50, has appointed Opuiyo Oforiokuma, an infrastructure specialist with over 30 years of experience as Head of Strategy and Investor Relations.

Africa50 Head of Communications, Fleur Tchibota, said on Monday in Lagos that the appointment takes effect from July 1, 2019.

Africa50 is an infrastructure investment platform capitalized by the African Development Bank, 27 African countries, and two African central banks.

It contributes to Africa’s growth by developing and investing in bankable projects, catalyzing public sector capital, and mobilising private sector funding with differentiated financial returns and impact.

According to Tchibota, Oforiokuma, a Chartered Accountant, holds a BSc in Accounting and Financial Management from the University of Buckingham; he also speaks French and Spanish.

“Prior to joining Africa50, Oforiokuma was Managing Director/CEO of the ARM-Harith Infrastructure Fund leading and overseeing equity investments in West African transport, energy, and utilities projects for seven years.

“He was also the Managing Director/CEO of Lekki Concession Company, a Nigerian toll road infrastructure provider.

“He was a Vice-President at American Water; two years as Thames Water’s Business Performance Director for Latin America, and Finance Director of the International Division, at Thames Water, the U.K.’s largest privatized water utility,” Tchibota said in a statement.

Tchibota quoted Africa50 Chief Executive Officer Alain Ebobisse as saying that Oforiokuma would lead fundraising and development of investor relations with public and private partners and shareholders worldwide.

Ebobisse said that he was sure Oforiokuma would use his extensive experience across finance, management, and project development to boost the pool of shareholders and investors in Africa50. (NAN)

