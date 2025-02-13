Africa Parliamentary Group appoints Senator Yari as Vice Chairman

The former Governor of Zamfara State and currently Senator representing Zamfara West senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari has been appointed into the governing board of the African Association of Legislation (AAL).

In a letter signed by Dr. John Mushomi, Chairman of the Steering committee of the Inaugral African conference of parliaments and legislation (Afripal), the Senator was appointed in recognition of his exemplary leadership and distinguished contributions to public service in his home country.



He will serve on the board with the former Prime Minister of Uganda and Chancellor of Gulu University, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda. Others appointed include Dr. Josephine Watera from the research department of the parliament of Uganda who will serve as the Secretary General of the organisation. Foremost, Nigerian parliamentary scholar and fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science(LSE), Dr. Uche Igwe will serve as Director of Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation for AAL.



AAL was established to promote informed decision making, inclusive legislative processes, good governance and sustainable development in Africa.

The board will be inaugurated during the African conference on parliaments and legislation(Afripal) which is scheduled from the 18th to 20th of June in Kampala, Uganda.