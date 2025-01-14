Africa has what it takes to develop itself – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says that Africa has what it takes to develop itself and should look inward to improve intra-African trade in the interest of the people and the continent.

By Salif Atojoko

The President said this on his official X account on Monday, adding that he had successful conversations with the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, on the eve of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).

“We have the resources, the people and the capacity. We must look inward to improve intra-African trade and collaboration to benefit the African people and the continent.

“The time for Africa is now. We can. We must. We will,” said Tinubu.

The President departed Abuja on Jan. 11 to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Sheikh Mohamed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, invited President Tinubu to attend the Summit, which will take place in the Emirate from Jan. 12 to 18.

The Summit is expected to bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

The event titled, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ will enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all. (NAN)