Africa: Fresh anxiety as Gabonese military takes over power

Gabonese military officers have canceled elections results and dissolved state institutions, claiming they have taken power, local media reported on Wednesday.

The African country’s borders are closed until further notice, said the reports, adding gunfire was heard in the capital Libreville.

The officers said that the general election was not credible and the results are annulled.

Prior to the incident, Gabon’s national electoral body said that President Ali Bongo Ondimba from the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party was re-elected for a third term in Saturday’s election.

NAN reports that Niger, Burkina Faso, other West African countries toppled by Military coup in last 4 years.

Others are Chad (since April 2021) ,Guinea (since September 2021), Mali (since August 2020) and Sudan (since October 2021)

Newsdiaryonline reports that experts say this latest coup amid the battles to resolve the Niger coup saga should be seen as indeed worrisome.

(With reports Xinhua/NAN)

