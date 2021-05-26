Comrade Issa Aremu, Director-General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MlNlLS), llorin, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders on their commitment to peace in the continent.

Aremu made commendation in Ilorin on Tuesday in his message to commemorate 2021 the Africa Day celebration.

The message was signed on behalf of the DG by Mr Emmanuel Oladipo Ojo, Deputy Director (Special Duties/Public Relations).

May 25 is set aside as Africa Day to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity; the precursor to the African Union, a frontline continental body.

“On this special occasion, MINILS salutes the African Union, governments and peoples of our beautiful continent.

“MINILS identifies with the laudable work and objectives of the continental body.

“In particular, the Institute salutes President Muhammadu Buhari and other African heads of state for their inexorable commitment to the African dream peace, prosperity and social justice.

“The future of Africa is too important to be left to the African Union and national governments alone.

“Africa Day is significant for the profound meaning and symbolisms which it represents.

“It is a celebration of the freedom of African nations from foreign domination and colonial rule.

“It is also the validation of the abundant natural and human resources and vast cultural diversity that lie within the continent.

“Again, Africa day highlights milestones in terms of socio-economic progress of Africa and its people(s) as much as it underlines the opportunities and challenges for the continent’stransformation,” Aremu said.



According to the DG; “Agenda 2063 is the blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future.

“It is the continent’s strategic framework that aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and just continent.

“There is the urgent need to integrate Agenda 2063 into the existing educational system.

“Africa needs “education-development nexus”. Indeed, education through well-educated citizens and skills revolution underpinned by science, technology and innovation is the golden key.

“As we approach the work of building our continent in a post-pandemic era, we are reminded today on Africa Day of the merits of education for sustainable development.

“Indeed, education is the glue that aggregates and channels our various transformational efforts for Africa, and the virtue that fulfils them”.

Aremu added that MINIL, being a major provider of educational solutions on the continent, was committed its Africa-centric agenda in pursuit of its mandate of workers’ education.

He said the Institute was set through its activities to complement the functions of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment of Nigeria and African governments through its Training, Research, Publication and Consultancy Services.

Aremu also listed the areas to include Human Resource Development and Capacity Building activities in the critical areas of Labour and Industrial Relations.

According to the DG, The priority projects and programmes for the tripartite partners; governments, employers and organized labour are promotion of industrial harmony through development of qualitative and responsive labour relations and provision of platforms for tripartite engagement and social dialogue.

It also include diffusion of knowledge on labour standards and best practices which support the goal of impacting on the behavior of employees and the way businesses are run.

Others are advocacy for the adoption of decent work strategies in organizations and institutions as well as awareness rising on occupational health and safety issues.

The rest are provision of specific and relevant education to key elements in work relationships; trade union education for the union’s and their officials and leadership development training for workers’ managers of labour as well as generation and diffusion of information on industrial and labour relations matters through publications.

The institute’s activities include policy-research activities and advisory services in the sense of a National think-tank on labour matters.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

