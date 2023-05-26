Africa Day 2023: Electoral Hub seeks sustainable political, socio-economic development in continent

…calls for development of strategies for effective implementation of Agenda 2063 in Nigeria



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development and The Electoral Hub have called for sustainable political and socio-economical development where diversity is embraced and collective efforts and participation are harnessed towards shaping the future of Africa.

The Director, IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels made the call in commemoration of the Africa Day 2023, with the theme, “Our Africa our Future”, which she said embodies the need to reflect on “our collective history and our future direction as a continent”.

Hamman-Obels also called on the government to develop strategies for the effective implementation of Agenda 2063 in Nigeria.

She said,”Reflecting on our history, we realize that we have come a long way in the past 60 years. From the period of colonial subjugation through the era of autocratic military regimes, we have transitioned into a period of democratic dominance across the continent. Our clamor for freedom and autonomy has been the impetus for successive transitions.

“This progress arose largely from two factors: the collaboration among diverse parts of the continent under the collective auspices of the Organization of African Unity and the Pan-African Movement. The formation of the OAU on May 25, 1963, now the African Union (AU), is very remarkable in our history as it connotes Africa’s freedom and that date has been imprinted in the sands of time to be celebrated annually.

“However, behind the veil of democratic euphoria exists the harsh realities of political instability and conflicts caused by the crisis of economic underdevelopment and the phenomena of social inequality, exclusion, and bad governance. Owing to this, it is necessary for all Africans to re-channel our course toward shaping a better future for the continent. It is only through this that we can get “The Africa We Want,” the vision of transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future.

“The growing demand for social and economic development, continental and regional integration, democratic governance, peace, and security, among others, was the momentum for drafting Agenda 2063. The Agenda 2063 is Africa’s 60-year implementation plan for transformational socio-economic and political development and growth. The first ten years of the Agenda 2063 are expected to provide: improvements in standards of living; transformed, sustainable, and inclusive economies; integrated Africa; empowered women, youth, and children; and a well-governed, peaceful, and culturally centric Africa in a global context.

“As this year marks the wrap-up of the First Ten Years Implementation Plan, we must take a retrospective stance and reflect on how progressive the journey to our aspired future has been. Going forward, there is a growing demand for the different states, sub-regions, regions, and the continent as a whole to raise more awareness about the Pan African ideals, embrace regional and continental integration, collaborate, and render collective support toward delivering Africa’s aspired future.”

Hamman-Obels reiterated the commitment of the Electoral Hub to promoting public accountability and advocacy for social inclusion in Nigeria and Africa at large.

She called governments across the African continent to stay true to their commitment to increasing gender parity in public representation.

“IRIAD-The Electoral Hub is committed to promoting public accountability and advocacy for social inclusion. We amplify the demand for ethical governance characterized by credible, accountable, and transparent political processes, social integration, and inclusion.

“We reiterate that the goal of improving the lives of the every man and woman of Africa must be pursued relentlessly by all stakeholders across countries and regions on the continent. “Our Africa, Our Future” is a denotation of inclusive Africa and a prospective future for all.

“Therefore, we make a strong call to the governments to stay true to their commitment to increasing gender parity in public representation, promoting free, fair, and credible institutions, processes, and accountable leaders, reducing all forms of violence against women and children, reducing unemployment through youth and women’s inclusion and empowerment, and ensuring an impartial and independent judiciary,” she said.