Africa Day 2020: Buhari advocates for peace, security to achieve sustainable development

President Muhammadu Buhari says Peace, security, unity and harmony are prerequisites for development in Africa

Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said President Buhari stated this in a message to African leaders to mark the ”Africa Day 2020”.

The event was commemorated by the African Union Commission in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Nigerian leader, therefore, called for peace on the continent as a prerequisite for sustainable development.

According to him, Africa has given the world a new hope by choosing the theme ”Silencing the Guns in the context of the COVID-19” for this year’s Africa Day.

He stressed the need for African leaders to ensure that every effort is made to ensure the success of silencing the guns on the continent.

He also emphasized the need to sensitize Africans about the inseparable connection between peace and development.

President Buhari urged citizens all over the continent to innovate on how ”Silencing the Guns” could be used to achieve peace and grow African economies.

He also urged regional economic groups, civil society organisations and the private sector in Africa to take full ownership of the theme of this year’s celebration to strengthen collaborative efforts among member-countries of the African Union.

Africa Day is observed annually on May 25, to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the precursor of the African Union, which was created on May 25, 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.(NAN)

