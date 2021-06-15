Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 5m, says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries, as at June 14, have reached over five millions, while 28.2 million vaccines have been administered across the continent.

WHO said that 4,475,763 people have recovered in Africa with 234,662 deaths.

The world head body said that South Africa has the most reported cases of 1,747,082, while 57,765 people died.

According to WHO, other most affected countries are Morocco (523,890); Tunisia (368,908); Ethiopia (274,187); Egypt (273,182); Libya (189,059) and Kenya (175,337).

“The numbers are compiled by the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map).

“It uses statistics from the World Health Organisation and other international institutions, as well as national and regional public health departments,” it said. (NAN)