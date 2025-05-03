Africa Climate Adaptation Network Goes Global as CABA Welcomes Fiji, Rwanda, Pakistan

In a historic stride toward fostering private-sector–led climate resilience, the Climate Adaptation Business Alliance (CABA) was officially launched today at a high-profile event in Nairobi, Kenya.

This rebranding signifies a pivotal expansion from the original Africa-focused network into a truly global coalition, with Fiji, Rwanda, and Pakistan joining as founding members.

The event, organized by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) under the PrivABoo initiative of the NDC Assist II project, brought together leading climate innovators, impact investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs committed to transforming adaptation into a catalyst for sustainable economic development.

At the forefront of this new chapter is Suleiman Dikwa, CEO of Green Sahara and CABA’s inaugural Executive Director. Drawing on his extensive work in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin, Mr. Dikwa delivered a keynote entitled “From Local Resilience to Global Transformation,” emphasizing Africa’s leadership in redefining the role of climate adaptation.

“This is not the era of incremental change—we are leading the Grand Transition. Africa is not waiting to be rescued; we are actively shaping the economy the Earth needs—resilient, regenerative, and just,” he asserted.

Dikwa’s strategic vision is built on three foundational pillars:“Certification: Developing a globally recognized framework to verify credible climate-adaptation enterprises, ensuring transparency, accountability, and the mitigation of greenwashing.

“Policy Reform: Advocating for policies that recognize and value natural capital, incentivize regenerative practices, and embed resilience into national development agendas.

“Investment Mobilization: Establishing a Climate Adaptation Deal Flow Platform to connect innovative SMEs and community-based projects with impact-driven capital, fostering scalable solutions.”

Building on Green Sahara Farms’ success in climate-stressed regions, CABA will spotlight proven interventions—flood-resilient infrastructure, drought-tolerant agriculture, and community-led nature-based solutions—to demonstrate how adaptation can drive both economic growth and social equity.

The alliance also announced Denis Mijibi as Executive Secretary, who will coordinate international collaboration, resource mobilization, and strategic alliances. Over the next 100 days, CABA will roll out an action plan and roadmap to onboard additional countries and partners throughout 2026.

This expanded coalition underscores a shared recognition: climate adaptation is not merely a necessity but also a vast economic opportunity—one that demands bold leadership, innovative financing, and cross-border cooperation to secure a resilient future for communities and the planet alike.

From left standing, Grace Nwigwe of GIZ of Germany; Audrey Mujibi from Kenya (left seated) CEO of Green Sahara, Suleiman Dikwa (second left seated) Mike Debelak, Executive Director of Inclusive Business Sweden (second right seated) at the inauguration of the Climate Adaptation Business Alliance in Nairobi Kenya over the weekend