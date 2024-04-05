Afreximbank introduces policy research paper series

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has introduced the Afreximbank Policy Research Working Paper Series (APRWPS).

Consequently, the ban is inviting authors to submit their manuscripts for publication.

This is contained in a statement signed by Vincent Musumba, Manager, Communications and Events, Afreximbank on Thursday.

Musumba said APRWPS would provide a platform for Afreximbank staff, academics, scholars, institutions and practitioners to share preliminary research findings on topics concerning African trade, trade finance and development.

He said it would serve as a knowledge repository for stakeholders to exchange ideas and address knowledge gaps, thereby enhancing the bank’s visibility in research and knowledge generation.

Musumba said APRWPS would also contribute to policy advisory, formulation, and implementation among member states.

He said, “This new series is designed to complement Afreximbank’s existing research publications, including the Journal of African Trade, the Contemporary Issues in African Trade and Trade Finance, the African Trade Report and the Distinguished Lecture Series.

“The launch of this policy research series aligns with Afreximbank’s goal of becoming a leading authority in African trade and trade finance.”

Musumba quoted Dr Yemi Kale, Managing Director and Group Chief Economist, Afreximbank, as saying “ the APRWPS aims to promote research and knowledge dissemination in development economics, trade, and trade finance relevant to Africa’s development.

“It is an important vehicle to enhance the global image of Africa by contributing to global research and knowledge production.”

He said that authors interested in contributing to the APRWPS can submit manuscripts to editor.aprwps@afreximbank.com.

Musumba said that the guidelines for submitting papers and the scope of research topics were available on the Afreximbank website www.afreximbank.com.

He explained, “The inaugural issue, APRWS/2024, released in March 2024, features six papers authored by 14 contributors and can be accessed at https://www.afreximbank.com/working-paper-series/.”(NAN)

By Okeoghene Akubuike