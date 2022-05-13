Afreximbank appoints new CEO, chief investment officer

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the appointment of Ms Marlene Ngoyi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Fund for Export-Development in Africa (FEDA), the Bank’s development-oriented subsidiary.

Mr Emmanuel Assiak has also been appointed Chief Investment Officer for FEDA.

This appointments are contained in a statement signed by Afreximbank’s Media Contact, Amadou Sall, on Friday in Abuja.

Sall said Ngoyi, who hails from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has more than 17 years of experience.

Sall said Ngoyi has worked with social enterprises, private companies, public-private partnerships and governments across Africa.

“This she has done to raise multi-billion-dollar debt, bonds, equity, quasi-equity, and foreign direct investment via bank syndication, capital markets, or private equity transactions to finance strategic investments.’’

He said Ngoyi also served as the CEO of BGFI Investment Banking, where she led the company in raising more than US$ 4 billion of capital and foreign direct investment for private and sovereign clients.

Additionally, she was CEO of a commercial bank in the DRC for two years, leading a financial turnaround by restoring its financial profitability.

Sall said under Ngoyi’s leadership, the bank also became one of a select few banks in sub-Saharan Africa to complete and obtain anti-money laundering (30,000) certification for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

He said that Ngoyi graduated magna cum laude from Bentley University with a B.Sc. Economics and Finance and holds a Master in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Sall said Assiak, who has been appointed FEDA’s Chief Investment Officer, joined FEDA in 2019 as a director.

“As a pioneer staff, he played a key role in setting up and operationalising the organisation.

“This includes putting in place the required service infrastructure (people, processes and systems) and leading the execution of FEDA’s first four equity deals and commitments in other strategic investments and partnerships amounting to about US$ 300 million.

“In his more than 15 years of private equity experience, Mr Assiak has played active roles in raising and deploying over US$ 1.5 billion in funds and equity transactions.

Sall said Assiak holds a First-Class Bachelor’s degree and a Masters in Economics from the University of Cross River State and University of Lagos, Nigeria, respectively.

He also holds an MBA with Distinction from Manchester Business School, United Kingdom.

He is a Certified Accountant and an alumnus of the Coller Institute of Private Equity, London Business School. (NAN)

