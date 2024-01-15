AFRD: Gov.  Mutfwang commends military over fight against  insecurity in Plateau

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has commended the Military for their efforts toward tackling security challengess currently confronting the state.

The governor gave the commendation during a reception organised to commemorate the 2023 Armed Forces Rememberance Day, on Monday in Jos.

Mutfwang, who decried the recent killings and wanton destruction of properties in the state, commended the military and other security agencies for their commitment in defending the state.

“We want to appreciate all that you are doing, particularly in the wake of the recent attacks on our people.

”I have seen how you mobilise your men to go into the nooks and crannies of Plateau to chase away these evil men; men who have vowed that we will not live in peace.

”We want to thank you all for this effort. Some have lost their lives, some badly wounded. We pray that families who lost their fathers and husbands to find comfort in God.

“As a government, we will support families of fallen heroes; I will do my best to advocate for better welfare for our security personnel,” he said.

Speaking, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, called on Nigerians to honour the memory of the fallen heroes by maintaining peace in the nation.

The GOC, who highlighted some of the achievements of his troops in the state in tackling insecurity, promised to end all criminal activities in the state.

“As we dedicate this day to honour and pay tribute to the men and women who have selflessly served our nation, defended our freedom, ensured our safety, and paid the ultimate sacrifice, it is crucial that we reflect on their bravery, dedication, firm commitment, as well as safety and peace of the citizens.

“Our efforts in bringing the perpetrators especially of the recent attacks to justice has yielded quite some positive results.

“We acknowledge that challenges exist, however, we shall not despair or become dispondent. We are aware of the complexities that lie with current dynamic security challenges.

” I am confident that by maintaining our unity, cooperation, dedication and relentless pursuit for peace, we will overcome any obstacle that comes our way.

“As we remember our fallen heroes today, let us honour their sacrifices by rededicating ourselves to the cause that they valiantly fought for, let us continue to strive for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the legions, Sen. Jonah Jang, a former governor of the state and retired senior military officer, called for improved remuneration for ex-service men and proper upkeep of families of fallen heroes(NAN)

By Patience Aliyu

