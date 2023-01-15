AFRD: Bagudu pays tribute to Nigeria’s fallen heroes

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has paid tribute to Nigeria’s fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of unity, peace, harmony and security of the nation.

This is his solemn message in an address at the parade by officers and men of 1 Battalion Nigerian Army, Dukku Barracks during the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Week at the Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi this Sunday.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who reviewed the parade also laid wreath in honour of the departed soldiers, saying Nigeria would forever cherish their gallantry and patriotism.

The governor was similarly appreciative to other ex-servicemen still alive for surmounting the challenges of combat operations to keep the country united with integrity.

He also acknowledged the high level of sacrifice and brevity by those presently in service in the fight against all manner of security challenges nationwide.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu specifically mentioned the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Airforce, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Department of State Service, DSS.

The list for commendation also include the Nigerian Custom Service, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigerian Vigilante Group.

The Governor vowed to sustain moral and material support to all security agencies to overcome banditry, insurgency and other forms of criminality.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who interacted with widows of the fallen heroes at the parade ground, affirmed his resolve to uphold the provision of welfare assistance to them and the families of other soldiers.

The governor donated twenty million naira cash to the legioneers for their upkeep and other basic needs of their families.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu released pigeons at the parade ground as a symbol of peace.

A spokesman of the troops of 1 Battalion, Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, described the governor as a wonderful father to Dukku Barracks Community for his supportive benevolence to soldiers and their families at all times.

On their part, a representative of the Ex-servicemen thanked Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for donating twenty million naira to the legioneers in 2022 and similar amount in 2023.

They urged him to intervene in the allocation of plots of land to the ex-servicemen in all the four emirates headquarters of the state, while the government should assist them with operational vehicle to ease transportation difficulty.

The governor was informed about the change of leadership of the Nigerian legion, Kebbi state chapter where Alhaji Garba Hassan Suru, a retired army officer is now the chairman.

On the occasion, the representative of the Emir of Gwandu, the Galadima of Gwandu, Alhaji Ibrahim Bashar, KKB, the State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmad Magaji Kontagora, the acting Commanding Officer 1 Battalion Dukku Barracks, Captain, Dr. J.A. Epimek, the Chairman, Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Hon. Aminu Ahmad S/Fada and the Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Garba Hassan Suru, laid wreath at the arcade to commemorate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day while the acting Chief Judge of the State, Justice Umar Abubakar witness the laying.

Troops of the battalion staged a parade and fired twenty-one gun salute to honour the fallen heroes.

The symbol of the battalion, a live big Burtu bird with the rank of Corporal was part of the parade to add colour to the event.

Top government functionaries present at the ceremony were the acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena who represented the Secretary to the Government, a member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmad Kukah who represented the speaker of the house, commissioners, permanent secretaries and heads of security agencies.

Representative of the acting Grand Qadi of Kebbi state, Qadi Muhammad Sani Randali offered Islamic prayer for the repose of the souls of the departed soldiers and victory of the military in the ongoing onslaught against insecurity.

Representative of the Catholic Creed and the chaplain of the Barracks offered separate prayers for similar purpose.

Gwandu Emirate donated one hundred thousand naira while the Kebbi State House of Assembly donated two hundred thousand naira to the Emblem Appeal week.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu also interacted with members of the National Youth Service Corps who attended the ceremony at the parade ground.