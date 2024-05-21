Afonja’s demise shocking, says Gov. Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has mourned the passing of a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Prince Ajibola Afonja, describing his death as shocking.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Moses Also, Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media,on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Afonja ,also a former Chairman of First Bank Plc ,hailed from Oyo town.

He died on Sunday night at the University College Hospital, (UCH) Ibadan, at 82.

Makinde described Afonja as an illustrious son of Oyo State, who represented and promoted the state well.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the former minister, the people of Oyo town and people of the state .

He prayed to God to grant soul of the deceased peaceful repose and stand by the family and the community he left behind.

“I received the news of the death of a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Prince Ajibola Afonja, with shock and sadness.

“Prince Afonja was a great ambassador of Oyo State, who promoted the state and made immense contributions to its growth.

“It is my prayer that God grant repose to his soul and grant him Aljana Firdausi,” the governor said..(NAN)

By David Adeoye