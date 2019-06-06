AFN to organise trials for African Games, major championships in July

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Thursday said that it would conduct its national trials ahead of the African Games and major championships in July.

Amanzi Marcus, the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee ofthe AFN, disclosed in Lagos that the trials would hold from July 22 to 27.

He said that the AFN fixed July 22 to July 27 to conduct its national trials at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna ahead of major international competitions.

He noted that among such competitions were the ECOWAS Region 2 Athletics Junior Championships in Niamey, Niger Republic, the 12th African Games in Morocco and the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the African Games is scheduled for Aug. 19 to Aug. 31 in Rabat, Morocco, while the IAAF World Championships is scheduled for Sept. 28 to Oct. 6.

“There will be the AFN’s Congress during the trials in Kaduna.

“Stakeholders are enjoined to work toward ensuring Nigeria’s successful participation at the competitions,” Marcus said in a statement.

He also said that Sunday Adeleye, the Technical Director of AFN, had presented a list of 91 athletes in preparation for the Africa Games which was deliberated upon by the board.

Marcus added that the list had been submitted on June 3 to the Federation of Elite Athletes Department, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

He added that athletes would be called to camp from the names given in preparation for the African Games. (NAN)

