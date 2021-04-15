Afghanistan respects U.S. troop withdrawal- Presidential aide

 The government of Afghanistan respects the U.S. decision troops withdrawal from the militancy-plagued country, spokesman the Afghan presidential palace Dawa khan Minapal said Thursday.

According to Minapal, the presidents of Afghanistan and the U.S. had a phone conversation Wednesday night, discussing the U.S. decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

“Lastnight, I had a with President (Joe) Biden in which we discussed the U.S. decision to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by early .

The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan respects the U.S. decision and we will work with our U.S. to ensure a smooth transition,’’ Menapal quoted Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as saying.

The upcoming Sept. 11, would be the 20th anniversary of the terrorist drew the U.S. into war in Afghanistan.

The latest U.S. decision extends the deadline negotiated between the previous U.S. administration and the Afghan Taliban last year to pull U.S. troops of the country on May 1.

The Pentagon said there are roughly 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, but U.S. media recently said the number did not 1,000 more U.S. special forces in the Asian country.

Besides, about 7,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan rely on U.S. logistics and security support. (Xinhua/NAN)

