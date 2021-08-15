Afghan President flees as Taliban enters Kabul

(Xinhua/NAN) Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has left the , local TV channel Tolo News TV Sunday.

Citing two sources condition of anonymity, the TV channel Sunday evening that Ghani has left Afghanistan.

The report came as the Taliban outfit has ordered its members to enter Kabul city.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, tweeted that as the Kabul police abandoned the district police stations, the Taliban will enter the city security for the countrymen and ensure law and order.

No government official was available to comment . (Xinhua/NAN)

