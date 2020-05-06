Afghan intelligence busts terror gang in Kabul, killing 5 terrorists

Afghan national intelligence agency busted a terror group in Kabul, killing five terrorists, the National Directorate for Security (NDS) said on Wednesday.

“Personnel of NDS have busted a joint network of Daesh (IS group) and Haqqani group (a military wing of Taliban outfit) after launching a special operation in three separate locations in Shakardara, an area in northern outskirts of Kabul and Police District 11 of Kabul city on Tuesday night.

“Eight arrests were made during the raids.

“The group was led by Sanaullah, who served as an agent of IS and city Coordinator of Haqqani group in Kabul city,’’ the NDS said in a statement.

It added that the group was involved in a series of major attacks in Kabul, including an attack against a public meeting at a grand mosque in west of Kabul on March 9.

It said that in the attack, 32 civilians were killed, almost 60 others sustained injury.

The group also conducted three separate rocket attacks against a main U.S. and NATO military base in Bagram District of eastern Parwan Province, north of Kabul.

“The security forces also found and seized weapons, ammunition and 250kg of explosive materials during the raids,’’ it said. (Xinhua/NAN)