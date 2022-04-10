Affirmative Action: NCWS says High Court ruling restores faith of Nigerian women

By Dorcas Jonah

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), says the Federal High court ruling, which upheld 35 per cent Affirmative Action for women, has given hope to Nigerian women.



The National President of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Lau, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, which hailed the ruling.



According to Lau, the judgment, which proposes 35 per cent inclusion of women in elective positions in Nigeria, is a landmark ruling.



“On behalf of Nigerian women, I applaud the landmark judgment delivered in our favour at the Federal High Court, Abuja.



“The judgment granted all the reliefs sought in the suit filed by women coalitions and organisations, challenging the marginalisation of women in the Nigerian political space.



“’Women have continued to be under represented at all levels of leadership, in spite of the fact that Nigeria is a signatory to several international conventions and protocols on the rights of women,” she said.



Lau said that Nigerian women had been denied the right to contribute meaningfully to national development and the right to live free from discrimination and bias.



“By this judgment, affirming our right to 35 per cent affirmative action and representation in both elective and appointive positions, justice has been done.



“This will no doubt bring an end to years of marginalisation of women in Nigeria.

“We are elated that the courts have boldly decided for equity and justice, not long after five gender bills were thrown out by the National Assembly,” she said.



She said that Nigerian women welcomed the development, and saluted the boldness of the judiciary.



“’We call on our women to take advantage of this victory to come out en masse to participate in politics.



“This is a win for true democracy,” Lau added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

