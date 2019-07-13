Afenifere leader’s daughter: Ondo Police Command fingers ‘15 unknown gunmen’

#TrackNigeria – The Ondo State Command has reacted to the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin on Friday, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasonranti. A statement by Femi Joseph PPRO, Ondo State Command on Saturday said the incident occurred “yesterday between Nirowi and Nitel along Ore- ijebu-ode express way, about fifteen (15) unknown gunmen ambushed some vehicles along the road shooting sporadically at them. This led to the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin who was hit by the bullet from these Criminals.”

The full text of the state command’s statement made available to Newsdiaryonline reads thus: “The Ondo State Police Command wishes to Commiserate with the People of Ondo State and most especially PA Reuben Fasonranti over the unfortunate incident that happened along Ore- -ijebu-ode expressway yesterday 12 July, 2019 which Claimed the life of Mrs Olakunrin funke who was later identified as the daughter of Afenifere leader PA Reuben Fasoranti.

“Recall that at about 2:15 p.m. yesterday between Nirowi and Nitel along Ore- ijebu-ode express way, about fifteen (15) unknown gunmen ambushed some vehicles along the road shooting sporadically at them. This led to the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin who was hit by the bullet from these Criminals.

“ The incident attracted the nearby Police Patrol team from Ore division who immediately engaged the hoodlums forcing them to escape into the bush and also prevented them from Causing further damage of kidnapping or any harm to other commuters.

“The police with the support of the local vigilante had since yesterday been Combing the bushes to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are made to bear the full weight of the law.

“The commissioner of police Ondo State CP Undie Adie is also presently at the scene to Coordinate and mobilise both Police and vigilante team to ensure that the Culprits are apprehended and brought to Justice.

“ We are also ensuring that the overgrown grasses by either side of the road are cleared to allow proper visibility for motorists as these hoodlums usually hide under the cover of the overgrown roadside weeds to commit this type of havoc. We have since commenced investigation into the incident and our preliminary reports revealed that the incident was never a targeted attack on anyone as these attackers were bandits and Criminals who were out to rob,kidnap or abduct for ransom. While we send our Condolences to the people of Ondo State and most especially the family of the deceased, . We want to reassure the good people of the State and other members of the public of our determination to rid the state of this type of Criminal act and other violent crimes”

Femi Joseph Ppro Ondo State

